The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America is making plans for Herb Day, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge.
Children will have an opportunity to make tiny leprechaun gardens at the free event, which will also include classes, live music, and the sale of herb plants and items highlighting the beauty, fragrance and flavor of herbs.
The leader of Herb Day planning is Claudia Ross, (225) 268-5256 or Claudia@rossandcompany.net.