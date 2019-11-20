Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Nov. 8-14:
70802
Building fire
900 block of North 47th Street. Property loss: $85,000. Contents loss: $45,000. Unintentional. Nov. 12.
1900 block of Mulberry Street. Property loss: $500. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 8.
Chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue
100 block of Alice Street. Nov. 13.
Passenger vehicle fire
North 38th Street. Cause undetermined after investigation. Nov. 13.
70806
Building fire
200 block of Belleview Drive. Property loss: $25,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Nov. 10.
300 block of Community College Drive. Property loss: $20,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Nov. 8.
4400 block of North Boulevard. Property loss: $30,000. Cause under investigation. Nov. 8.
Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire
7400 block of S. Choctaw Drive. Nov. 14.
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
8200 block of Airline Highway. Nov. 11.
70808
600 block of Stanford Avenue. Nov. 10.
Hazardous condition, other
5200 block of Glenburnie Drive. Nov. 13.
Passenger vehicle fire
4400 block of Perkins Road. Property loss: $2,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 11.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
7600 block of Picardy Avenue. Nov. 13.