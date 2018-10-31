BASF recently awarded $2,500 scholarships to four LSU engineering students, chosen for maintaining excellent grade-point averages and being active in campus and community organizations.
Scholarship winners are:
- Abbas Al-Hassani, an electrical engineering sophomore from Metairie, where he was a National Merit Finalist while in high school at Haynes Academy. He is a member of the Bengal Reauxbotics team at LSU and participates in competitions with a 30-pound combat robot.
- Meredith Guidry, a civil engineering sophomore from Baton Rouge, where she graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy. She serves on the Greek Board of Directors Fundraising Committee, is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, participates in the American Society of Civil Engineers, and is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Her research in transportation gave her the opportunity to attend the International Science and Engineering Fair in 2016 and 2017.
- Emma Joslin, a chemical engineering junior with a minor in chemistry. A graduate of DeRidder High School, she is a member of the Delta Kappa chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, Society of Collegiate Scholars, and the Phi Eta Sigma National Honors Society.
- Kelley Wieseneck, a mechanical engineering junior from Mandeville who attended Mandeville High School. She is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and chairs the public relations committee. Kelley tutors other engineering students in physics and assists in a research lab.
In addition to annual scholarships, the company sponsors a summer internship program. This past summer, 18 engineering interns from LSU received hands-on experience working at BASF’s Geismar site.