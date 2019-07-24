The Emerge Center is accepting nominations through Aug. 14 for the 48th annual Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist awards.
To make a nomination, go to www.emergela.org/events and include details of individual’s volunteer activities, which organizations have benefited, and how the service has affected the community.
The 2019 awards luncheon will be held Nov. 22 at the Renaissance Hotel at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge.
For the second year, a special Emerging Activist will also be honored. This award will recognize a young individual who has independently made considerable contributions to the Baton Rouge community. The Emerging Activist may be an advocate for a cause, have recently created a new community initiative, or participates in substantial volunteer activities. Individuals must be 18 years of age or younger to be considered as an honoree.
Last year’s honorees included Coletta Barrett, Jim Brandt, Nancy Crawford, Staci Deumite Duhe, Alsie Dunbar, Edmund Giering, Wendy Lipsey, Dr. Fatemeh Malekian, Rolfe McCollister, Levar Robinson, Todd Schexnayder, Ann Trappey and emerging activist Hailey Junca.
The Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists luncheon benefits The Emerge Center, which empowers children with autism and individuals with communication challenges to achieve independence through innovative and family-centered therapies, according to a news release.
For more information on nominations or the event, contact Brandi Monjure at bmonjure@emergela.org or (225) 343-4232, ext. 1897.