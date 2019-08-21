Navy submarine Casper Anderson IV.jpg

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 1ST CLASS DAVID FINLEY

Petty Officer 3rd Class Casper Anderson IV, a 2013 Baton Rouge Magnet High School graduate and native of Baton Rouge, works as a Navy sonar technician serving aboard USS Chicago, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines, homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

As a Navy sonar technician, Anderson is responsible for using sound to navigate through the ocean.

Attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their primary tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time, according to a news release.

Because of the demanding environment aboard submarines, personnel are accepted only after rigorous testing and observation, according to the release. 

