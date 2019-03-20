The All Paws on Deck walk for pet cancer awareness will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Along with the walk, the event will feature education, demonstrations and a Running of the Hounds fashion show. There will also be contests to find the cutest puppy and the best owner/pet look-alike pair, along with a Sexy, Sassy, Seasoned Senior Contest; the My Dog Never Obeys Me Contest; and the Super Wiggle Contest, according to a news release.
All registered pets will receive a "wag bag" of treats. There will be pet adoptions and informational booths providing information about pet cancer and financial assistance programs for pet parents with pets suffering from cancer.
There will also be special recognition for East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office canine Jumma, who died Feb. 13; and for Louisiana Fire Marshal bomb-detection dog Barry, who died Dec. 4.
Proceeds from the walk will benefit the Blue Buffalo Foundation for Cancer Research. Registration for the walk is free at EventBrite.com.