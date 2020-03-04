Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Feb. 21-27:

70802

Building fire

1300 block of North 31st St. Property loss: $20,000. Contents loss: $20,000. Cause under investigation. Feb. 23.

Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire

700 block of Aster Street. Feb. 25.

70806

Building fire

7500 block of Bishop Ott Drive. Feb. 21.

Fire, other

7500 block of Bishop Ott Drive. Contents loss: $200,000. Unintentional. Feb. 27.

600 block of Wooddale Boulevard. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Unintentional. Feb. 21.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

600 block of N. Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $1,000. Feb. 22.

3900 block of North Boulevard. Feb. 27.

6800 block of Titian Avenue. Cause under investigation. Feb. 24.

70808

Passenger vehicle fire

2500 block of Citiplace Court. Feb. 26.

70809

Hazardous condition, other

9900 block of Professional Boulevard. Feb. 27.

View comments