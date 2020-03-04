Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Feb. 21-27:
70802
Building fire
1300 block of North 31st St. Property loss: $20,000. Contents loss: $20,000. Cause under investigation. Feb. 23.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
700 block of Aster Street. Feb. 25.
70806
Building fire
7500 block of Bishop Ott Drive. Feb. 21.
Fire, other
7500 block of Bishop Ott Drive. Contents loss: $200,000. Unintentional. Feb. 27.
600 block of Wooddale Boulevard. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Unintentional. Feb. 21.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
600 block of N. Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $1,000. Feb. 22.
3900 block of North Boulevard. Feb. 27.
6800 block of Titian Avenue. Cause under investigation. Feb. 24.
70808
Passenger vehicle fire
2500 block of Citiplace Court. Feb. 26.
70809
Hazardous condition, other
9900 block of Professional Boulevard. Feb. 27.