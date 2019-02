Oncologist Dr. David Hanson, far right, recently accepted a donation of $604 to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center from the Istrouma High School Key Club. Key Club sponsor Patricia Cooke is one of Hanson's patients. Key Club members on hand for the presentation included, from left, Jacoby Williams, Davia Williams, Mandrill Daniels, Alicia Batiste, Jaiymia Warner, Mikah Owens, Precious Jackson, Donovan Joseph and Tyger Johnson.