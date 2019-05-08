The National Honor Society at Runnels School in Baton Rouge inducted 23 students April 10: sophomores Fatima Ahmad, Mia Alfonso, Evan Beoubay, Ansley Brown, Parker Collett, Caroline Collins, Sophie Edwards, Audrey Guess, Joseph Ismail, Preston Kyle, Madisan Milam, Kate Oehrle, Chris Ortego, Marshall Pentes, Connor Porthouse, Caleb Reid, Garrett Rhinehart, Brooke Sandefur, Emma Schlotterer, Ben Stafford, MollyBeth Wilkinson and Christopher Yura; and junior Grace Sandefur.
The officers for the 2019-20 school year are Aubri Watts, president; Jenna Carballo, vice president; Anna Manning and Ryan Ly, co-secretaries; and John Michael Spillane, treasurer.
Conducting the ceremony were faculty co-advisers Norma Marsh and Colleen LeBlanc and 2018-2019 officers Emma Tooraen, president; Kayla Evans, vice president; Daniel Mayeaux, co-secretary; and Alex Morgan, treasurer.
Admission to the National Honor Society is based on evidence of scholarship, good character, leadership, and service. In the Runnels chapter, a grade-point average of 3.5 is also required.
The Runnels chapter, currently 61 members strong, received its charter in 1986.