Deondrais Boxley of Vidalia High School in Concordia Parish was elected president of the executive leadership team of the Louisiana DECA High School Association during the group's annual career development conference in Baton Rouge. Members of the Distributive Education Clubs of America get help preparing for leadership roles in business, marketing, finance and hospitality.
The state group's other 2019-20 officers are:
- Dylan Scott of St. Amant High School, vice president of leadership
- Jordan Blacher of Baton Rouge Magnet High School, vice president of finance and career development
- AnnMarie Brumley of The Church Academy Baton Rouge, vice president of marketing and communications
- Alexya Scott of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, vice president of hospitality.
DECA Inc. consists of more than 219,000 high school members internationally. Many students who competed and placed at the Louisiana state conference are eligible to compete at this year’s DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida.