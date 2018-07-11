BASF’s fourth TECH Academy recently introduced 36 area high school students to the world of technical and craft careers.
Hosted at River Parishes Community College, the weeklong program for rising high school juniors and seniors featured experiments, demonstrations, field trips and interactions with industry professionals, a news release said.
"TECH Academy is a unique way to introduce high school students to industries located in our area that rely on science and technology in daily operations, as well as highlight the educational opportunities available at RPCC required to attain these careers," said Tom Yura, senior vice president and general manager at BASF Geismar.
Students and several middle and high school teachers explored careers including process technician, instrument technician, welder, pipefitter, drafter, lab technician and more. Along with classroom work, students toured facilities including BASF Geismar, Emerson Technologies, Anvil Attachments, ISC Constructors, LLC and NASA Stennis Space Center.
“BASF’s TECH Academy was a great experience, and it really helped me discover what job I would choose for my future career,” said Alex Fields, a student at East Ascension High School. “I’m choosing to pursue a technical degree when I graduate from high school. I hope to become a drafter or a welder. I want to be the best at anything I attempt to accomplish.”
BASF funds TECH Academy annually at no cost to students. Any student entering their junior or senior year who has an interest in technical careers is eligible to apply. Students who complete the program are eligible to apply for BASF scholarships to study for technical degrees or certifications at River Parishes Community College.
TECH Academy 2018 participants included:
Ascension Parish
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL: Byron Hansley and Vivian Perilloux
DONALDSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: Tyrese Diggs and Jalen Winchester
DUTCHTOWN HIGH SCHOOL: Kayla Bougere, Ryan Daigle, Noah DeWerff, Tazarian Dunbar, Jacob LeBlanc, Ross Lowry, Robert “Trey” Martin III, Christian Rodeillat, Jacob Sanchez and Brea Stephens
EARLY COLLEGE OPTION AT RIVER PARISHES COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Emily Russell and Harlie Warner
EAST ASCENSION HIGH SCHOOL: Seth Baye, Alex Fields, Christian Garner, Argelie Nwokorie, Brenden Robinson and Alex Templet
ST. AMANT HIGH SCHOOL: Derrick Andermann, Courtney Bourgeois, Austin Champton, Grace Duplessis, Jacob Johnson, Jayvon Joseph, Raegan Nguyen, Collin Parent, Sean Precht and Zack Zeringue