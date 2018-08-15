Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Aug. 3-9:
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Lee Drive 216, Suite A: $150,000, Owner: Timothy Welborn. Total square footage: 1,295. Complete interior to create lease space A for food-to-go restaurant. Issued Aug. 8.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Professional Boulevard 10021: $380,000, Owner: Aaron Bayham. Total square footage: 21,306. New construction for business use, sorting and distribution of small packages. Issued Aug. 3.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Kinglet Drive 10076: $229,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. No plumbing/new parking addition to serve existing church on adjacent lot. Issued Aug. 8.
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard 4343: $100,000, Owner: Clark Heebe. Total square footage not listed. New site plan/parking lot to serve future 9,000 square-foot building intended for mercantile use. Issued Aug. 7.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Bluebonnet Boulevard 6401: $35,000, Owner: Sukey Bibi. Total square footage: 3,520. Renovation to lease space 1108 for mercantile sales of clothing. Issued Aug. 6.
Essen Lane 4041: $300,000, Owner: Joe Goudeau. Total square footage: 6,556. Renovation of existing suite 100, for business offices use. Issued Aug. 8.
Highland Road 2352: $390,000, Owner: Phuong Tran. Total square footage: 6,056. Renovation of existing building to create three suite spaces with one tenant separation between. This permit is for Suite A for assembly-2, restaurant use. No alcohol. Issued Aug. 9.
Highland Road 2352: Owner: Phuong Tran. Total square footage: 6,056. Renovation of existing building to create three suite spaces with on tenant separation between. This permit is for Suite C for future tenant space. Issued Aug. 9.
Highland Road 2352: Owner: Phuong Tran. Total square footage: 6,056. Renovation of existing building to create three suite spaces with one tenant separation between. This permit is for Suite B for future tenant space. Issued Aug. 9.
Jefferson Highway 12333: $40,000, Owner: Vu Nguyen. Total square footage: 1,700. Renovation of suite F, a former bar, to business use as nail salon. Adding break-room and double sink vanity. Issued Aug. 7.
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard 2834: $32,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,000. Renovation of existing suite space D-9 for new use as nail salon. Issued Aug. 9.
Siegen Lane 8363-8399: $10,000, Owner: John Wenstien. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage renovation of 905 square-foot apartment 6 in building addressed 8373. Damage occurred at AC unit. Scope of work includes some framing work, damage to trusses, repair drop ceiling, replace drywall, replace electrical wiring all near entry of unit and replace H/VAC unit. Issued Aug. 9.
Perkins Rowe 10111, Suite 160: $60,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Addition of new 1,250 square-foot canopy structure to cover existing outdoor patio area associated with existing restaurant/bar. Issued Aug. 8.
West Azalea Park Drive 1249: $12,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 820. Flood damage renovation to first floor of two-story four-plex apartment building. Water damage. Scope of work includes replacing drywall, receptacles, hot water heater, sinks and lower cabinets and finishes. Repairing outside A/C unit. Issued Aug. 8.
Wrenwood Boulevard 7906: $150,000, Owner: Scott Bardwell. Total square footage: 1,971. Interior renovation of first floor of three-story, existing business office building. Issued Aug. 8.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Antioch Road 9659: $286,000, Owner: Russell Mosely. Total square footage: 1,610. New shell construction for future tenant build out as a small restaurant with drive-through lane. Issued Aug. 7.
DEMOLITION
Delta Street 2524: Owner: William Thomas. Total square footage not listed. Residential home to be demolished. Issued Aug. 7.
East Inniswold Road 10075: Owner: Joe Sadler. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
North 37th Street 1544: Owner: Charles Haney. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued Aug. 9.
New Rafe Mayer Road 315: Owner: Florence Patterson. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued Aug. 3.
Sunset Boulevard 210: Owner: Frank Holthaus. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
FENCE
Boreas Drive 1061: $2,000, Owner: Lourdes Carrasco. Total square footage not listed. Fence - 6' wood. Issued Aug. 7.
Kenilworth Parkway 1004: $400, Owner: Robert Mayeux. Total square footage not listed. 6' wood fence and iron gate. Issued Aug. 8.
Saint Landry Street 630: $4,000, Owner: Jeffrey Hutchinson. Total square footage not listed. 8' wood fence. Issued Aug. 3.
POOL
Goodwood Avenue 6715: $90,000, Owner: Scott Thompson. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Aug. 7.
Lane's End 7141: $27,473.75, Owner: Paul Buteaux. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Aug. 7.
Quail Grove Avenue 13740: $68,500, Owner: Micah Petry. Total square footage not listed. In-ground gunite pool. Issued Aug. 6.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Nature Trail Drive 5836: $60,000, Owner: Jack Gremillion. Total square footage: 440. Addition of a new rear porch, removing the old porch and part of the foundation. Issued Aug. 9.
Smoke Rock Drive 8908: $75,000, Owner: Jorden Burnham. Total square footage: 2,197. Residential addition with one new H/VAC unit with new duct work, etc. Issued Aug. 9.
Stafford Drive 1887: $50,882, Owner: Robert Manolov. Total square footage not listed. Addition of outside hallway, front porch, extension of rear patio, master bed, bath and closets; wire existing access building. Issued Aug. 9.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Barber Street 2666: $380,484, Owner: Juana Vargas. Total square footage: 4,878. New single family two-story residence located in the 100-109 mph windzone. Issued Aug. 7.
Bennett Drive 4541: $378,222, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,849. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
Blue Rose Drive 6436: $175,890, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,255. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 8.
Blue Rose Drive 6542: $183,300, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,350. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
Blue Rose Drive 6550: $178,074, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,283. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
Blue Rose Drive 6558: $194,298, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,491. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
Blue Rose Drive 6600: $174,642, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,239. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
Blue Rose Drive 6608: $208,806, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,677. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
Blue Rose Drive 6624: $175,890, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,255. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 8.
Bonita Lane 8732: $260,676, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,342. New construction residential. Issued Aug. 7.
Craftsman Lane 3913: $239,460, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,070. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 8.
Lake Bend Drive 6102: $182,364, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,338. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
Lake Bend Drive 6134: $171,132, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,194. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 8.
Lake Bend Drive 6135: $182,364, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,338. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 8.
Lake Breeze Drive 211: $192,582, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,469. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 8.
Lake Breeze Drive 431: $175,890, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,255.New single family residence. Issued Aug. 8.
Lake Breeze Drive 525: $183,066, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,347. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 6.
North 28th Street 1036: $101,400, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,300. New single family residence, previous house moved. Issued Aug. 8.
North 28th Street 1038: $101,400, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,285. New single family residence where a residence was previously located. Issued Aug. 8.
North 31st Street 1005: $101,400, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,300. New single family residence — previous residence torn down by city in 2015. Issued Aug. 8.
North 31st Street 1023: $101,400, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,300. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 8.
Pecue Estates Lane 15212: $578,136, Owner: Terry Honore. Total square footage: 7,412. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
Red Rose Drive 6431: $174,330, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,235. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 8.
South Vignes Road 10146: $398,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 9.
Tilton Court 7525: $310,518, Owner: Randi Ellis. Total square footage: 3,981. New two story single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
Tilton Court 7555: $725,000, Owner: Jeremy Vasquez. Total square footage: 4,422. New construction single family residential. Issued Aug. 6.
Trottoir Street 5112: $223,392, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,864. New single family residence — this permit does not include fence. Issued Aug. 3.
Veranda Lakes Drive 3174: $284,778, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,651. New single family residence. Issued Aug. 7.
Verte Drive 2012: $223,392, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,864. New single family residence — this permit does not include fence. Issued Aug. 3.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Batavia Avenue 16338: $6,302, Owner: Renee Turner. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence - Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Big Bend Avenue 10336: $34,452, Owner: Catherine Hughes. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Byron Street 3820: $16,000, Owner: Ray Turner. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 6.
Cedar Bend Avenue 10831: $18,719, Owner: Fred Offord. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Clairmont Drive 5481: $50,781, Owner: Chester Lempitsky.. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Dickens Drive 5210: $21,458.46, Owner: Lee Jenkins. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 7.
East Holly Street 248: $25,520, Owner: Frankie Briggs. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 7.
East Poinsettia Drive 7847: $39,935, Owner: Shemeka Duncan. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 6.
El Camino Avenue 10013: $21,605, Owner: Gloria Holomon Taylor. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 7.
Gerald Drive 10575: $10,000, Owner: Ketra Florida. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 6.
Gerlando Drive 3412: $68,203, Owner: Joe Royal. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 8.
Grand Teton Avenue 9532: $9,257, Owner: Ava Bonham. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Grayson Avenue 7834: $34,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 7.
Green Ridge Drive 5369: $31,609.01, Owner: Carnell Bell. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Greencrest Drive 10760: $21,600, Owner: Valerie Paul. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 6.
Guice Drive 5825: $35,196.70, Owner: Laura Shabazz. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Jo Anne Drive 3491: $25,981, Owner: Yvette Ferguson. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 7.
Kerry Drive 5334: $25,012, Owner: Paulette Jenkins. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 3.
King John Place 12856: $2,952.04, Owner: Norma Genovese. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Lafitte Drive 249: $14,929.86, Owner: Marie Montecino. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Locust Street 14347: $12,833, Owner: Robert Mcdaniel. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 6.
Mesa Verde Avenue 9642: $38,479, Owner: Lucita Blanton. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 7.
Oakford Drive 514: $8,263.42, Owner: Maurice Sims. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 7.
Ridgemont Drive 3524: $28,315, Owner: Alisa Young. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Sarasota Drive 4175: $26,098, Owner: Melissa Emery. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 8.
Sarasota Drive 4208: $43,000, Owner: Charles Casma. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Sarasota Drive 4219: $20,000, Owner: Pamela Dillon. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 6.
Spring Ridge Drive 2027: $19,212.34, Owner: Luis Alfonso. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 7.
Terrace Avenue 2405: $750, Owner: Gerard Eble. Total square footage: 1,450. Residential single story home update and remodel of the kitchen, den and laundry room. Swapped the kitchen and den spaces. This includes removing old cabinets, appliances and plaster from some walls. Issued Aug. 7.
Troy Street 11645: $45,000, Owner: William Lewis. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 6.
Ventura Drive 9150: $13,119, Owner: Robert Seymore. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
Vice-president Drive 7730: $3,144, Owner: James Beck. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Restore LA. Issued Aug. 6.
White Sands Drive 4014: $17,119, Owner: India Turner. Total square footage: 1,981. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 6.