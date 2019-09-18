Cat Haven fundraiser will be Sept. 27
Cat Haven will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a Cat Tails and Cocktails fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 27, at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge.
Tickets are $100 per person or $185 for a couple at cathaven.org, where an online auction is underway.
Emerge Center to honor volunteer activists
The Emerge Center will honor emerging activist Skye Taylor and 10 other volunteer activists during a benefit luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The adult 2019 honorees are Susan Eaton, Lillie Petit Gallagher, Roberta Guillory, Kathleen Howell, Ernesto Johnson, Mathew Laborde, Darrel Papillion, Nial Patel, Skip Philips and Kathy Fletcher Victorian
Tickets to the luncheon are $75 at www.emergela.org/events. The luncheon benefits The Emerge Center, which empowers children with autism and people with communication challenges to achieve independence through innovative and family-centered therapies.
Heath screenings at Game Plan for Health
Ochsner Baton Rouge will provide health screenings in a festive tailgate-themed atmosphere during a Game Plan for Health event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ochsner Medical Complex-The Grove, 10310 The Grove Blvd.
Contributing to the excitement building in advance of the LSU football matchup against Vanderbilt, which begins at 11 a.m. in Nashville, will be inflatable jumps for the kids, BREC on the Geaux (a mobile recreation unit), Saints ticket giveaways, tailgating games and free ice cream courtesy of Red River Bank.
The LSU at Vanderbilt football pregame show will be broadcast live in the parking lot.
Eat Fit BR will be on hand to showcase Eat Fit-approved tailgating options and showcase an interactive healthy eating demo with partner Frutta Bowls. Ochsner’s O Bar will be open to help attendees learn more about physician-approved apps and wearables.
Inside the medical complex, attendees will have the opportunity to take part in preventive health screenings, including:
- Blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol
- Quit smoking information/education
- Osteoporosis screening
- Heel ultrasound scan
- Back pain care and education
- Genetic testing education and screening questionnaire
- EKG exams
- Skin cancer screening.
All outdoor activities and indoor screenings are free. Items at the Ochsner Pharmacy, including flu shots subject to availability, will be sold at their regular price. Insurance is accepted for flu shots. Screenings will be conducted between 8 a.m. to noon, with priority to those who make an appointment. To learn more and sign up for the free screenings, visit ochsner.org/gameplan.