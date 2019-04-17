Fans of comic books, comic art and comic artists will gather from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, for the free Mid City Micro-Con at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Attendees of all ages will gain appreciation for the diversity of comic book characters, fantastical worlds, creators and their fans during “Building Worlds, Breaking Molds."
The featured guest will be illustrator and graphic artist Ashley A. Woods, whose projects include "Niobe: She is Life," "Millennia War," "Ladycastle" and "Tomb Raider." As part of the keynote panel, Woods will discuss the influence of comics and graphic novels in the real world along with Jason Reeves, Keith Chow, Chip Reece and Rodneyna Hart.
To celebrate the One Book One Community selection, "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Watson and Holmes graphic novel series artist N. Steven Harris will lead a workshop on Sherlock Holmes character design.
Stephen Andes, an associate professor of history at LSU, will discuss the book he is working on, "Zorro’s Ghost: How a Mexican Legend Became America’s First Superhero." Other special guests include Antoine "Ghost" Mitchell, Taylor Wells, Kelly Williams, TaLynn Kel, Shequeta Smith, Katie Armentrout, Jo Hines Jr., Daniel Strickland, Winston Williams, Chenese Lewis, Miss OoLaLa, Ninja YoYo Cosplay, Cajun Moon Creations and Krewe Du Moon.
For a full event schedule, list of participating guests, cosplay rules and competition guide, plus more information on diversity in comics, visit the Mid City Micro-Con InfoGuide at www.ebrpl.com/mcmc.