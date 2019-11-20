Collection drive underway for Toys for Tots Angel Tree
Councilwoman Erika L. Green, in conjunction with The Charles R. Kelly Community Center, will host its annual Toys for Tots Angel Tree to assist families with Christmas gifts. Eligible families who have completed applications will receive items based on need.
Donors are asked to adopt an angel or donate toys. Hundreds of families have been assisted during the holidays through this community effort, according to a news release. The following items are needed: bikes for all ages, baby dolls, gifts for teens, video game gift cards, toddler educational gifts and other assorted toys.
Toys are due to the Charles R. Kelly Center, 3535 Riley St., by Dec. 6.
To adopt an angel, call (225) 389-5464 or email kbjackson@brla.gov.
Cat Haven asking for donations to help cats
This holiday season, Cat Haven is asking residents to take a few moments to reflect on the love their pets have given them, and to share that love with other cats by donating to the nonprofit agency.
Cat Haven provides temporary housing, medical care, comfort, and well-being to hundreds of unwanted, stray and displaced cats each year. To donate, visit https://www.mightycause.com/story/Givelovecathaven.
Magnolia Mound Christmas Faire
Costumed presenters will conjure up the convivial fun of an 1816 Christmas party during the Magnolia Mound Christmas Faire from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the 1791 plantation house museum, 2161 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge.
Guided tours of the house, which usually cost $10, will be free during the event. Presenters portraying members of the Armand Duplantier family will encourage visitors to enjoy live music, hayrides and games; view the wares of local artisans; and check out the work of a blacksmith. At the end of the day, there will be a traditional bonfire.
For information about Magnolia Mound, visit www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
Water Ways art show
"Water Ways," an art show and sale to benefit Bethany Centre Primary School in Uganda, will open with a reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at VanGuard Gallery, located inside Stephen Wilson Stained Glass studio, 1469 Laurel St. Over 60 local and regional artists are participating. Festivities will include live music by the Fanatics, food and drinks. Admission is free. Proceeds directly benefit the school founded by native Ugandan and LSU alumnus Peter Kiwanuka, who will be a special guest. Call (225) 343-2211 or email swsglass@gmail.com.