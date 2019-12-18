Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital netted $59,605 in proceeds from the Baton Rouge Area Credit Union Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 28 at Pelican Point Golf and Country Club in Gonzales.
Participating credit unions were the Baton Rouge Telco Federal Credit Union, Campus Federal Credit Union, EFCU Financial, La Capitol Federal Credit Union, Neighbors Federal Credit Union and Pelican State Credit Union.
The total included a $10,000 Miracle Match from CO-OP Financial Services. Miracle Match is a national philanthropic matching program that encourages credit unions to fund-raise for local Children Miracle Network Hospitals such as Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Over the last nine years, the golf tournament has raised more than $320,000 for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, where the second-floor pediatric surgery waiting area is named in honor of the credit unions.