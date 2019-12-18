Among those at the 16th annual Baton Rouge Area Credit Union Charity Golf Tournament are, from left, Jill Stokeld of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, Michael Hooper of La Capitol Federal Credit Union, Darryl Long of Baton Rouge Telco Federal Credit Union, Leigh Porta of Pelican State Credit Union, Tyler Grodi of EFCU Financial Credit Union, Jane Verret of Campus Federal Credit Union, Steve Webb of Neighbors Federal Credit Union and Danny Fields of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation.