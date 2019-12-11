Ochsner Urgent Care and Occupational Health Highland Park opened Nov. 13 at 18308 Old Perkins Road East, Suite 304, Baton Rouge. Also, Ochsner Urgent Care and Occupational Health Lagniappe Center was to open Nov. 20 at 14061 Airline Highway, Suite 103, Gonzales.
Hours for the Highland Park clinic are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.
Holiday hours for the Highland Park clinic will be:
- Thanksgiving, 9 a.m. to noon
- Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year’s Day, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The clinic phone number is (225) 236-5980. The Lagniappe Center clinic will also be open during the holidays.