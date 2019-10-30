LSU Law has chosen admissions director Jake Henry for its new position of assistant dean of student affairs.
In his new role, Henry will administer the Law Center’s interactions with its students, focusing on the academic, intellectual, psychological and personal aspects of student life at LSU Law. Additionally, he will work closely with all other administrators to ensure that students experience a supportive, inclusive and successful legal education.
The hiring of Henry for the new position of assistant dean of student affairs comes just months after LSU Law welcomed its first in-house licensed mental health professional, Catherine Seemann. Dean Tom Galligan says the new assistant dean position will further enhance student support and bring greater synergy to the Office of Admissions and the Office of Career Services — both of which Henry will supervise in his new role.
Along with working with the directors of the admissions and career services offices to develop and implement strategies and operational policies, Henry will also coordinate with the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs to investigate, resolve and prosecute student discipline matters.
Prior to joining LSU Law in January 2011, Henry was at the University of Florida College of Law, serving as associate director of admissions for about three years, and prior to that as assistant director of admissions for a year.
Henry earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2003 and a law degree from Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas, in 2006.