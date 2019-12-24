Employees of La Capitol Federal Credit Union donated enough sundries and personal items to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge this year to fill 25 bags.
The bags will be given to people in need this holiday season. The bags were filled with essential items such as blankets, gloves, hats and personal hygiene items.
The credit union began collecting the items Nov. 18. The donated items were delivered to St. Vincent de Paul on Dec. 11.
The mission of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is to provide aid to those in need through person-to-person contact, mass feeding, sheltering and other channels, encompassing every form of aid that alleviates suffering and promotes dignity and integrity.