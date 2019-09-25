LSU law students now have access to free mental health consultation and therapy services at the LSU Law Center from Catherine Seemann, a licensed clinical social worker.
Seemann has more than a decade of experience in providing counseling and wellness services, having most recently served as a social worker and support coordinator at the LSU Health Early Intervention Clinic in Baton Rouge, a news release said.
While law students previously had access to mental health and wellness services at the LSU Student Health Center, they now have direct access, by appointment, to a licensed professional who is located at the LSU Law Center.
“Dealing with stress, anxiety and accompanying effects are challenges for all, especially lawyers, and Catherine’s presence and the programs she will implement are a huge step in the right direction," LSU Law Center Dean Tom Galligan said.
Seemann holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (’04) and a master's degree in social work from LSU (’07).