Cox Communications donated 50 laptop computers to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Baton Rouge, and 15 to Inspire Charter Academy, during the recent quarterly meeting of Cox’s National Diversity and Inclusion Council in Baton Rouge.
Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager for Cox's Southeast Region, said Cox also works to provide children with the tools they need to be successful through its low-cost Connect2Compete internet program available to qualified households, according to a news release.
For information, visit www.cox.com/c2c.