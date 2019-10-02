Cox Communications laptops.jpg

Cox Communications donated 50 laptop computers to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Baton Rouge recently. In the front row, from left, are LaDaisha Dixon, Trimarkis Thomas, Leroy London, Marcus Green and Danny Jackson; second row, AmeriCorps member Amber Hickman and club members Epiphany London, Makenzie Bailey, Megan Flowers and Eva Dennis; and third row, NiJa Bryant, site coordinator for the Boys and Girls Clubs at Inspire Charter Academy; Karen Bennett of Cox Communications; Inspire Charter Academy principal Kimberly Boudreaux; and Len Barlik, Anthony Pope and Pat Esser of Cox Communications.

Cox Communications donated 50 laptop computers to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Baton Rouge, and 15 to Inspire Charter Academy, during the recent quarterly meeting of Cox’s National Diversity and Inclusion Council in Baton Rouge.

Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager for Cox's Southeast Region, said Cox also works to provide children with the tools they need to be successful through its low-cost Connect2Compete internet program available to qualified households, according to a news release.

For information, visit www.cox.com/c2c.

