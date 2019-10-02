Cox Communications donated 50 laptop computers to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Baton Rouge recently. In the front row, from left, are LaDaisha Dixon, Trimarkis Thomas, Leroy London, Marcus Green and Danny Jackson; second row, AmeriCorps member Amber Hickman and club members Epiphany London, Makenzie Bailey, Megan Flowers and Eva Dennis; and third row, NiJa Bryant, site coordinator for the Boys and Girls Clubs at Inspire Charter Academy; Karen Bennett of Cox Communications; Inspire Charter Academy principal Kimberly Boudreaux; and Len Barlik, Anthony Pope and Pat Esser of Cox Communications.