An environmental toxicology professor at Southern University has been inducted into the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists as a board-certified environmental scientist.
Rao Uppu is a James and Ruth Smith endowed professor of environmental toxicology and chemistry in the College of Sciences and Engineering at Southern.
"This is an outstanding honor for Dr. Uppu and Southern University," said Ray L. Belton, president-chancellor for the Southern University System. "This designation proves that our faculty are world-class leaders and pushing the university toward greatness."
As of August 2018, there are 15 people, including Uppu, residing in Louisiana whom AAEES has designated as a board-certified environmental engineer or scientist. Of these, only five are in Louisiana higher education: three at LSU and one each at Southern University and Tulane University.