After an undefeated season, the seventh- and eighth-grade girls soccer team from St. Jean Vianney School is champion of the Baton Rouge Soccer Club and first in its division. In the front row, from left, are Eliana Hernandez, Abigail Morrison, Isabella Bull, Lily Thomas, Catherine Hardouin and Julia Miller; and second row are Isabella Weber, Karley Capello, Alexandra Hernandez, Audrey Domingue, Catherine Valiant, Rylie Evans, Jansen Stevens and Audrey Thomas.