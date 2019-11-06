The Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, through the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, recently donated $32,779.50 to local nonprofits.
The donation to Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, Life of a Single Mom, Mid-City Redevelopment, Habitat for Humanity and Youth Oasis will help them achieve their missions, ultimately improving the community as a whole, according to a news release.
Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge provides free home repairs, improvements and senior living modifications. Funds received will go toward purchasing paint.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge builds and renovates houses in partnership with the community. Funds received will go toward the purchase of property to renovate or build on.
Mid City Redevelopment Alliance attracts new residents and businesses, and retains current ones, in Mid City Baton Rouge. Funds received will go toward homeowner education, financial literacy classes and credit counseling.
Youth Oasis provides emergency and transitional housing, care, support and advocacy for vulnerable youth who have been pushed to the margins in the Baton Rouge area. Funds received will go toward its group home programs
The Life of a Single Mom educates church and community leaders, and the general public, on the challenges faced by single-parent families, while simultaneously providing programs that help these parents achieve success in parenting, finances and health and wellness.