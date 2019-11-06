Baton Rouge Realtors donation.jpg

From left are Carolyn Webber, chairwoman of the Community Relations Committee for the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors; Tekoah Boatner of Youth Oasis; Realtors' Association Executive Vice President Ken Damann; Lois Smyth of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation; Realtors' Association board President Matt Hughes; Rayna Winnfield of the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance; Candice Carr of The Life of a Single Mom; Lynn Clark of Habitat for Humanity; Chris Andrews of Rebuilding Together; and Shervisa Battley of the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, through the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, recently donated $32,779.50 to local nonprofits.

The donation to Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, Life of a Single Mom, Mid-City Redevelopment, Habitat for Humanity and Youth Oasis will help them achieve their missions, ultimately improving the community as a whole, according to a news release.

Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge provides free home repairs, improvements and senior living modifications. Funds received will go toward purchasing paint.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge builds and renovates houses in partnership with the community. Funds received will go toward the purchase of property to renovate or build on.

Mid City Redevelopment Alliance attracts new residents and businesses, and retains current ones, in Mid City Baton Rouge. Funds received will go toward homeowner education, financial literacy classes and credit counseling.

Youth Oasis provides emergency and transitional housing, care, support and advocacy for vulnerable youth who have been pushed to the margins in the Baton Rouge area. Funds received will go toward its group home programs

The Life of a Single Mom educates church and community leaders, and the general public, on the challenges faced by single-parent families, while simultaneously providing programs that help these parents achieve success in parenting, finances and health and wellness.

Tags

View comments