Enrollment is open for a new hybrid diploma program in medical assisting being offered at Remington College Baton Rouge Campus, 4520 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
The program offers students an opportunity to get on the path to a career in healthcare in as few as nine months. The hybrid format allows students to take online classes while still being able to meet face-to-face with their instructors and interact with classmates. Students complete eight classroom periods and a one-month externship module.
Through coursework, students practice patient preparation, taking vital signs, preparing lab samples, filing medical records and more. Courses include health science procedures, pharmacology, and billing and coding. For information, visit www.remingtoncollege.edu.