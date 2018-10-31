Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area will be providing free, confidential memory screenings at churches, medical clinics and YMCAs during November, which is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.
These events also provide a valuable opportunity to learn more about lifestyle choices for successful aging. No registration is required for these screenings, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
- Nov. 1 at the ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd., Baton Rouge; First Baptist Church, 12329 Jackson St., Clinton; and First Baptist Church, 6260 La. 10, Greensburg.
- Nov. 2 at the Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive, Baton Rouge; St. Alphonsus, 14040 Greenwell Springs Drive, Greenwell Springs; and Holy Family Church, 474 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen.
- Nov. 8 at the Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis; West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; and Immaculate Conception, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs.
- Nov. 9 at the Southside YMCA, 8482 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge; Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine; and St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 La. 30 West, Gonzales.
- Nov. 15 at The NeuroMedical Center, 10101 Park Rowe Ave., Baton Rouge.
- Nov. 16 at the A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge; St. Joseph the Worker Church, 3304 La. 70, Pierre Part; and Alzheimer’s Services, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge.
For information, visit alzbr.org.
An afternoon of dementia-friendly shopping, dining and entertainment will be provided from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, during a Day of Memories event at Perkins Rowe, 10202 Perkins Drive, Baton Rouge. There will be door prizes, discounts and specials, hand massages by Paris Parker in the Great Hall from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and live music from the Nick Abraham Band from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Also, caregivers and health care professionals will have an opportunity to learn about topics related to dementia during a free Lunch-N-Learn workshop Nov. 14 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 La. 30, Gonzales. The event is designed to give an overview of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, clarify myths commonly associated with the disease, and give tips on how to communicate with affected individuals. To register, call St. Elizabeth Hospital at (225) 621-2906.