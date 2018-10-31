The Baton Rouge Corvette Club members participated in the Greater New Orleans Corvette Club's ExtraVetteGanza in Slidell on Oct. 20 and the Mississippi Corvette Club's Vettes on the Shore in Gulfport on Oct. 27.
Closer to home, club members planned for a costumed Halloween party, featuring local delicacies such as crawfish étouffée. Members also participate in college and high school homecoming parades.
The Baton Rouge Corvette Club's St. Jude Open Car Show will be April 13 at the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St., Plaquemine. Since 1988, BRCC has raised more than $700,000 for St. Jude, making it the top giver to St. Jude of any Corvette club in the country.
The club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the St. George Fire Department, 14100 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge. For information, visit brcorvetteclub.com.