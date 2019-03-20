Sacred Heart of Jesus School has named Bobbie Hunter as its 2019 Mother Seton honoree.
Hunter is in her second year as co-president of the Home & School Association and previously served as co-vice president for two years. During her 16 years at Sacred Heart, she served as a Come Lord Jesus! leader for three years, chaired various fundraising events, chaired the Fall Fest T-shirt committee, and acted as room mom for both her sons for numerous years.
Hunter and her husband, Earl, are parents of Clayton Hunter and eighth-grader Ethan Hunter. They are parishioners at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.
The Mother Seton Award is sponsored each year by the Diocesan Home and School Association. The award honors those individuals whose volunteer service and dedication to home, school and church have been exemplary. The honoree espouses gospel values and emulates the qualities of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first native-born citizen of the United States to be canonized by the Roman Catholic Church.
Hunter will be recognized with other honorees from the Diocese of Baton Rouge at the 2019 Mother Seton Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, May 7.