Capt. James Broussard, of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, won the Tom Larson Top Dog Award for the fifth year in a row in the Region 10 Trials of the U.S. Police Canine Association, held in Livingston Parish. Broussard finished first overall and in obedience and scent work/suspect search, second in agility and third in criminal apprehension. Broussard's K-9 partner is Indo.
Other top finishers from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are:
- Cpl. Diana Wales with K-9 Oso: First in criminal apprehension and second overall.
- Sgt. Cody Grace with K-0 Lennox: First in agility and third overall.
- Cpl. Jeremy Yantis with K-9 Kees: Second in agility and fifth overall.
- Sgt. Jason Shows with K-9 Lex: Second in criminal apprehension and sixth overall.