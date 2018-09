Keith John Paul Horcasitas, right, a social worker performing as 'The Man with the Yellow Hat,' entertains Suzanne Allain, left, and others at the recent kickoff event for the ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter Walk, which will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at 10202 Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge. To register to participate in the walk, visit web.alsa.org.