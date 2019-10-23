Trick & Treat doggie costume contest Friday at Forest Community Dog Park
A Trick & Treat doggie costume contest will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Raising Canes Forest Community Dog Park, 13900 Harrell's Ferry Road, in Baton Rouge.
Pet organizations will be in attendance distributing valuable information, candy for the kids and treats for the dogs. The main event will be about 7 p.m., when more than 30 pups will strut their stuff in a costume contest featuring local celebrity judges.
For information, email recreationevents@brec.org or call BREC's Dog Parks team at (225) 272-9200.
Genealogist to discuss Spanish land grants at Main Library at Goodwood
Genealogist Judy Riffel will present her research on Spanish land grants at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
When Louisiana was a Spanish colony, the Spanish government gave away land to encourage settlers to move here. Many old Louisiana families took advantage of this offer. These records have since been moved, with some scattered and others lost.
Registration is required for this free program, which is presented by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library special collections department. To register, call (225) 231-3752.
Attic Treasurers and Collectibles
Experts will evaluate collectibles, antiques and other treasures during the free Attic Treasures & Collectibles event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
There is a limit of three items per person at the event. Library staff will be available to demonstrate the use of the P4A Antiques Reference Database, frequently used by experts on "Antiques Roadshow" and available in-house and remotely to all patrons with an East Baton Rouge Parish Library card.
For more information about Attic Treasures & Collectibles, call (225) 231-3740. For information about library resources dealing with antiques and collectibles, visit https://ebrpl.libguides.com/antiques.