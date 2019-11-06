The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association presented its Name of Fame award to Baton Rouge resident Dorothy Wilson, who has held several leadership positions with the Educators of Yesteryear, which is the local affiliate unit of the LRTA.
These positions include the presidency of District IV, which encompasses Ascension, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana, West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee parishes.
Wilson retired in 1991 after 16 years of service with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, where she taught students with special needs at Greenville and Bernard Terrace elementary schools and at McKinley and Southeast middle schools.
Wilson, who holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Southern University, said working with children with special needs allows educators to continue to learn.
She is also involved with her church, Baptist Missionary Church of Baton Rouge, and the Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.