On the Columbus Day bank holiday, Oct. 14, about 265 employees of the Neighbors Federal Credit Union used their time off to volunteer with charity organizations at 14 locations throughout the Baton Rouge area. In honor of the event, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proclaimed Oct. 14 as “Neighbors Day.”
Neighbors Day was established after the 2016 floods. Countless employees and members were deeply affected. NFCU staff members went out to support their neighbors in need, leaving a lasting impression. An annual day of service was established in their honor.