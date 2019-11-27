Sacred Heart of Jesus School cheerleaders sponsored a "Pie for the Pantry” food drive Nov. 4-8 that collected 833 pounds of food for the Sacred Heart of Jesus St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.
Food was collected through a voting contest to determine which of eight volunteer faculty members would receive a pie in the face at the fall pep rally.
Middle school science teacher Travis Arledge led the voting. Other faculty members participating were Brandi Clay, Amy Daughdrill, Cecilia Methvin, Hannah Owens, Brooke Robinson, Nicole Salassi and Andrew Stephens.
Stripes, the school’s tiger mascot, delivered the pie to the face at the school’s pep rally Nov. 8.