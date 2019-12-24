Faculty in the Rucks Department of Management at LSU have chosen 10 students as Rucks Fellows, who represent the highest level of academic achievement among senior management majors in the E.J. Ourso College of Business. To enrich their development as future business leaders, these students receive preferential enrollment in management courses. The Fellows are senior management majors in any of the department’s concentrations — human resource management, international management and strategic leadership — and must have a grade-point average in the top 10 of all graduating seniors in the management curriculum.
The students selected for the 2019-20 Rucks Fellows program are Calvin Bond, of New Orleans; Taylor Boykin, of Greenwell Springs; Elizabeth Cooper, of Mandeville; Taylor Dottley, of Baton Rouge; Victoria Liakos, of Omaha, Nebraska; Chloe Pelitere, of New Orleans; Maci Quebedeaux, of Arnaudville; Trendell Shorty, of New Orleans; Taylor Stirling, of Franklin; and Teresa Vallee, of Mobile, Alabama.