Nine students from Baton Rouge are among the 4,400 students named to the dean's academic honor roll for the 2019 fall semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Students honored on the dean's list are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
The honorees from Baton Rouge are:
- Alexandra Augusta Brady, College of Arts and Sciences
- Natalie M. Bush, College of Arts and Sciences
- Nicole Dawson, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences
- Katherine A. Kozan, School of Engineering and Computer Science
- Catherine M. Ledoux, School of Engineering and Computer Science
- Joseph Albert Leo, Hankamer School of Business
- Madison Luscy, School of Education
- Camille F. Petty, College of Arts and Sciences
- Ashley D. Solomon, Hankamer School of Business.