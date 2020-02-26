Two University Laboratory School seniors are nominees for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Isabelle Cashe is a member of the National Honor Society; Quiz Bowl team; Youth and Government Club; French Club; and Robotics Club at University Laboratory School. She is a candidate for a full International Baccalaureate diploma. Her academic awards include the Tulane Book Award and Superior Award for English. She is a National Merit semifinalist and earned a perfect 36 on the ACT her junior year.
Andrew Moncada’s academic achievements include the National Speech and Debate Degree of Excellence and recognition in the National Commended Scholar and the National Hispanic Recognition programs. Moncada scored a perfect 36 on the ACT test in November. He is a member of the National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; Quiz Bowl team; Youth and Government Club; and Robotics Club. Moncada is also an Eagle Scout.
A panel of educators will select 600 Presidential Scholar semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president, will then select 160 finalists, who will be announced by the Department of Education in May.