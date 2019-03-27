The National Merit Scholarship Program has chosen five students at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge as National Merit finalists and nine as commended scholars.
The National Merit finalists are Grant Curry, Maggie Ewing, Mason LaFerney, Alyssa Macaluso and Douglas Robins
The commended scholars are Trevor Babcock, Clay Burton, Abigail Johnson, Ethan Massengale, Taner Morgan, Jack Morganti, Graham Perkins, Ashley Solomon and Takumi Takei.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Program, close to 2 million students compete each year, with approximately 15,000 making it to the final round. Finalists are top scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT test in their state. Commended students are recognized for their outstanding academic promise.