Construction of a free-standing building for The Emerge School for Autism is expected to be complete by spring 2020. In the front row of adults are Aqua Stovall, Colleen Waguespack, Dr. Natalee Menge, Erica Morgan, Mike DePaul, Melissa Gregg Blake, Leigh Bozard, J.P. Perrault, Melissa Juneau, Jan Ross, Paula de la Bretonne, Brenna Lamb and Shelton Jones. In the second row are Nathan Irby, Buddy Ragland, Robert Pettit, Charles Blaize, John Meek, Anthony O’Connor, Stephen Waguespack, Mike Gaudet, Kelli Bondy Troutman and David Faulk.