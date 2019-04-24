LSU’s student media outlets The Reveille and Tiger TV, along with the LSU Manship School News Service, won 17 total awards — including 10 first-place awards and two best-in-show awards — in the 2018 Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors college contest in Jackson, Mississippi.
Tiger TV won first place for best sportscast or sports program, while The Reveille won first place for both best website and best layout and design.
The Reveille and the LSU Manship School News Service together earned a total of four first-place awards. The Manship School’s students were also recognized with two best-in-show awards, more than any other university. Tiger TV brought home four first-place awards, according to a news release.
These awards come on the heels of the Society of Professional Journalists Region 12 Awards where students from LSU’s Manship School took home 17 awards, more than any other school in the region.
The following Tiger TV, The Reveille and LSU Manship School News Service student journalists won APME awards:
- Best in Show: Kennedi Walker and Britt Lofaso
- College TV: Trey Couvillion, first in the feature story category; Matt Houston, first in the news story category; and Zois Manaris and Reggie Chatman, first in the sportscast or sports program category. Bon Wells, second in the feature story category; Dylan Alvarez, second in the sports story category; and Kara St. Cyr and Lily Fontenot, second in the newscast category.
- College Newspaper: Ha-Vy Nguyen, first in layout and design; The Reveille, first in the General Excellence-Newspaper category; Brandon Adam, first in the sports enterprise category; Hailey Auglair, first in the enterprise/investigative category; Dylan Alvarez, Brennen Normand and Jace Mallory, first in the sports enterprise category. Brandon Adam, second in sports breaking news; Britt Lofaso and Kennedi Walker, second in the enterprise/investigative category; and Whitney Williston, second in the sports photo category.
- College Digital: The Daily Reveille, first in the Website category; Claes Olsson, first in the video category; and Kennedi Walker and Britt Lofaso, first in the multimedia package category.