The theme of the annual Grandparent's Day celebration at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge was “We (Heart) Our Grandparents.” The program included a prayer service lead by seventh-grade students, a performance by school cheerleaders and musical performances from each of the school’s ten grades. Students performed songs that represent faith, hope, love and fortitude.
Prekindergartners performed “Jesus Loves Me”; kindergartners performed “L-O-V-E”; first-graders performed “Put a Little Love in Your Heart”; second-graders performed “High Hopes”; third-graders performed “What Faith Can Do”; fourth-graders performed “On Top of the World”; fifth-graders performed “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”; sixth-graders performed “Good Morning”; seventh-graders performed “Try Everything”; and eighth-graders performed “Roar.” As a finale, all the students sang, “What the World Needs Now Is Love.”
To commemorate their last Grandparent’s Day at the school, eighth-graders presented their grandparents with long-stemmed yellow roses. Second-grader Audrey David’s artwork was selected from a schoolwide competition as the cover art for the Grandparent's Day program.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Home & School Association hosted a reception after the program. The Grandparent’s Day celebration was chaired by prekindergarten assistant Amy Daughdrill. Music teacher Melissa Seidule led the students in song.