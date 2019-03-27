Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 15-21:
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Siegen Lane 6166: $160,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,170. Complete interior to create Suite A of 2,170 square footage for small restaurant with occupant load of 69 in a 13,392 mixed occupancy building of four suites. Issued March 19.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Constantin Boulevard 8300: $240,000, Owner: Jeff Mosely. Total square footage: 3,989. New 3,989 square footage entrance canopy structure to serve existing children's hospital. Issued March 21.
Rouzan Avenue 1932: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,543. New construction of four buildings for Rouzan Recreational Center: Clubroom of 3,361 square footage fitness building of 2,543 square footage and two pigeoneers of 176 square footage each. This permit is specific to the fitness building of 2,543 square footage including fitness room, restrooms, showers, pool equipment room and breezeway. Issued March 15.
Rouzan Avenue 1932: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,361. New construction of three buildings for Rouzan Recreational Center: Clubroom of 3,361 square footage fitness building of 2,543 square footage and pigeoneer of 176 square footage This permit is specific to the two pigeoneers of 176 square footage each. Issued March 15.
Rouzan Avenue 1932: $500,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,361. New construction of four buildings for Rouzan Recreational Center: Clubroom of 3,361 square footage fitness building of 2,543 square footage and two pigeoneers entryways of 352 square footage. This permit is specific to the Clubroom of 3,361 square footage including bar, lounge, restrooms, breezeway and loggia. Issued March 15.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Citiplace Court 2590: $50,000, Owner: James Meeks. Total square footage: 375. Interior renovation of 375 square footage of existing cafe area to create new preparation area within existing bookstore. Issued March 21.
Evangeline Street 4260: $75,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,280. Renovation at existing church area of 2,280 square footage to convert/change occupancy of spaces for overnight accommodations for volunteers, and installation of two-hour fire rated wall to separate new residential from existing assembly areas. Issued March 18.
Jefferson Highway 7949: $10,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,145. Interior, minimal, renovation of former restaurant of 2,145 square footage, Suite. A for new tenant restaurant/assembly use. Issued March 20.
North Marque Ann Drive 1831: $10,000, Owner: Natalie Lafont. Total square footage: 600. Renovation of existing, 600 square footage building for accessory storage use at existing apartment complex; to have electrical reintroduced. Issued March 19.
Perkins Rowe 10156, Suite 110: $65,000, Owner: Dugas Mike. Total square footage: 2,022. Interior renovation of existing suite 110 of 2,022 square footage for continued mercantile use to include construction of new ADA fitting room, reconfigure existing fitting rooms, enlarge stock room, electrical work and install new storefront section. Issued March 15.
The Grove Avenue 10111: $42,000, Owner: Layne Ashby. Total square footage: 3,200. Renovation of existing indoor trampoline park to update the play features. The scope of work will include removing some trampolines and building some new features. Issued March 20.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Jefferson Highway 9218: $480,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,118. New shell construction 4,803 square footage office intended for two tenants, Suites A and B, with 315 square footage covered porches, and parking to serve. Issued March 19.
FENCE
Faircrest Avenue 12243: $5,000, Owner: David and Gail Tarkington. Total square footage not listed. Install a 6-foot fence — wood on the ends - metal panels on the rear of 12242 Faircrest Ave. Issued March 19.
North Sherwood Forest Drive 3475: $8,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued March 15.
South Vignes Road 10146: $5,000, Owner: Josh Dixon. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood and 5-foot chain link. Issued March 19.
Trottoir Street 5121: $5,240, Owner: Jack Pou. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot cedar fence. Issued March 18.
POOL
East Lakeshore Drive 1873: $25,000, Owner: Allison Rovira. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued March 18.
Glenfield Drive 8838: $33,787, Owner: Al Stirling. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued March 19.
Lake Estates Avenue 11863: $44,275, Owner: Scott Kippers. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued March 15.
Murlin Avenue 12737: Owner: Travis and Cherie Medine. Total square footage not listed. Residential swimming pool. Issued March 19.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Kimbro Drive 443: $50,000, Owner: Victoria Soileau. Total square footage: 180. addition to, remodel of and repair of storm damage, extending master bedroom and remodeling existing master bath. Issued March 19.
Myrtledale Avenue 1936: $161,277, Owner: Duncan and Wendy Hansing. Total square footage: 3,088. Addition of 375 square footage, new detached carport 336 square footage and renovation of bedrooms, bath and relocating laundry room. Issued March 19.
RESIDENTIAL: DRIVEWAY
Machost Road 22279, Slaughter: $3,000, Owner: Shawn Kimble. Total square footage not listed. Driveway pad for RV. Issued March 20.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Bocage Boulevard 7324: $850,000, Owner: Mark Montgomery. Total square footage: 8,116. New residence. Issued March 19.
Casa Colina Court 314: $450,000, Owner: Elizabeth Berry. Total square footage: 4,318. New two-story single family residence, not to include fence. Issued March 18.
Chadsford Avenue 17114: $262,147, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,848. Single family residential home. Issued March 18.
Cinder Creek Avenue 7937: $174,642, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. New single family residence. Issued March 21.
Cinder Creek Avenue 8001: $208,806, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,677. Residential construction. Issued March 18.
Foxtail Drive 1102: $175,578, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,251. New single family residence. Issued March 19.
Foxtail Drive 1208: $175,578, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,251. New single family dwelling. Issued March 19.
Foxtail Drive 1212: $192,348, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,466. New single family dwelling. Issued March 19.
Foxtail Drive 1216: $176,436, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,262. New single family dwelling. Issued March 19.
Foxtail Drive 1220: $192,816, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,472. New single family dwelling. Issued March 19.
Foxtail Drive 1224: $192,348, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,466. New single family dwelling. Issued March 20.
Hickory Creek Drive 1310: $190,398, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. New single family residence. Issued March 21.
Hickory Creek Drive 1316: $182,634, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,338. New single family residence. Issued March 15.
Hickory Creek Drive 1321: $190,398, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. New single family residence. Issued March 18.
Hickory Creek Drive 1327: $158,886, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,037. New single family residence. Issued March 15.
Ingleside Drive 1622: $512,850, Owner: Charles Noto. Total square footage: 6,575. New single family residence. Issued March 21.
Lake Breeze Drive 132: $171,132, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,194. New single family dwelling. Issued March 21.
Lake Breeze Drive 133: $190,398, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. New single family residence. Issued March 18.
Lake Breeze Drive 136: $190,398, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. New single family residence. Issued March 21.
Lake Breeze Drive 140: $180,366, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,347. Residential construction. Issued March 21.
Lake Edge Drive 6163: $174,330, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,235. Residential construction. Issued March 19.
Meridian Drive 1206: $174,564, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,238. New single family residence. Issued March 18.
Meridian Drive 1219: $176,436, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,262. New residence. Issued March 19.
Mill Valley Lane 6313: $353,000, Owner: Rick Bond. Total square footage: 4,068. New single family residence. Issued March 20.
Mill Valley Lane 6362: $337,000, Owner: Rick Bond. Total square footage: 3,623. New single family dwelling. Issued March 20.
Mimosa Street 5145: $223,300, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,864. New single family dwelling. Issued March 18.
Pelican Club Drive 1439: $89,420, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,502. Single family new townhouse. Issued March 18.
Pelican Club Drive 1445: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,432. Single family new townhouse. Issued March 18.
Pelican Club Drive 1451: $117,078, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,501. Single family new townhouse. Issued March 18.
Pointe-marie Drive 3248: $235,000, Owner: Tyelise Vavasseur. Total square footage: 2,619. New single family dwelling. Issued March 19.
Rustic Pine Drive 1311: $174,330, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,235. New single family home. Issued March 18.
Sutter Place Lane 646, Zachary: $269,895, Owner: Claudette Barwell. Total square footage: 2,828. New residential construction. Issued March 19.
Tiger Crossing Drive 2142: $358,566, Owner: Joseph Noto. Total square footage: 4,597. Single family residential building. Issued March 15.
Veranda Park Lane 15340: $239,070, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,065. New single family dwelling. Issued March 19.
Warbler Crossing Avenue 506: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,573. New single family dwelling. Issued March 21.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Atlanta Avenue 5632: $27,000, Owner: Athena Long. Total square footage not listed. Issued March 15.
Beech Street 3737: $20,000, Owner: Dewanna Trask. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood damaged house. Issued March 18.
Boulevard De Province 1789: $7,177, Owner: Heath Leblanc. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued March 18.
Byron Street 3884: $25,000, Owner: Denise and Frederick Lee. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued March 21.
Camellia Avenue 717: $65,700, Owner: Jill Craft. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued March 15.
Canyonland Drive 3642: $39,913, Owner: Richard Whittington. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued March 18.
Castle Hill Drive 12476: $57,739, Owner: Timothy Duncan. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued March 15.
Chippewa Street 3433: $15,000, Owner: Shawn Jarrell. Total square footage not listed. Remodel of an existing residence. Issued March 15.
Country Park Avenue 13051: $37,815, Owner: Claudette Dodge. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage house. Restore La. Issued March 18.
Hammond Manor Drive 935: $27,433, Owner: Luther Wayne Sobers. Total square footage: 1. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued March 21.
Holt Avenue 783: $20,000, Owner: Amie Rabel. Total square footage not listed. Issued March 20.
Hoover Avenue 7053: $21,300, Owner: Michael Moore. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued March 18.
Mobile Drive 4808: $48,000, Owner: Gerald Allen. Total square footage not listed. Repair an existing blighted residence. Issued March 15.
Queensbury Avenue 12246: $41,209, Owner: Cynthia Williamson. Total square footage: 1. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued March 21.
Toledo Bend Avenue 10955: $49,081, Owner: James Kowski. Total square footage: 1. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued March 21.
Wellington Drive 1346: $8,700, Owner: Fred Smith. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued March 15.