Companies with an annual energy bill of $100,000 to $2.5 million at one site can obtain a free energy assessment from the LSU Industrial Assessment Center, or LSU-IAC.
A team of trained LSU faculty and students visit the facility and produce an energy audit and recommendations. They can also focus on a particular area that a company might be interested in, such as cybersecurity, according to a news release. Through a partnership with Entergy, that assessment may then qualify the company for incentives through the Entergy Solutions program.
The center was created in 2016 when the U.S. Department of Energy awarded LSU one of the 28 IACs at universities across the country. Other schools in the region with such a program include the University of Florida, Texas A&M University and the University of Alabama.
IAC’s across the United States have trained more than 3,500 engineering students and have performed more than 17,000 assessments with more than 133,000 recommendations. The average recommended yearly savings is $136,086.
“LSU-IAC has two goals: to provide free industrial assessments to help manufacturers reduce cost and increase potential savings in areas like energy efficiency, waste minimization, pollution prevention, and productivity; and to train engineering students by engaging them in the process,” said LSU-IAC director Jonathan Shi, a professor in LSU’s department of construction management.
Shi is assisted by associate directors Chao Wang and Hyun Woo Jeon, assistant professors of construction management and mechanical engineering, respectively.
Interested companies may request an assessment at iac.lsu.edu, by calling (225) 578-1255, or by emailing lsuiac@lsu.edu.