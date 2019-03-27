The Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club's 45th annual Cat Show is from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
More than 220 cats are scheduled to compete in the show. Judging will take place in six different rings throughout the day. This will be an opportunity to see many different breeds of cats including Abyssinian, Russian Blue, Sphynx, Maine Coons, Siamese, Oriental Shorthairs, Ragdolls, Chartreux, Persians, Siberians, Bengals and many more breeds.
There is also a special category for household pets, which need not be purebreds. At the conclusion of the show, Best of the Best awards will be presented.
In addition to the cats and kittens, there will be vendors selling gift items, including scratching posts, jewelry and toys. There will also be food available.
Cat Haven and CAAWS will be on hand, and kittens will be available for adoption.
The show is sponsored by the Cat Fanciers Association. For information, call (225) 284-3805.
Admission is $6 adults, $4 seniors and children. Children 12 and younger are free.