The BREC 2020 golf tournament schedule opens with the City Park Ice Breaker Golf Tournament on Jan. 25 at City Park golf course. Other highlights of the 2020 BREC golf schedule include:
- Mardi Gras Mania Golf Tournament, Feb. 15-16, Webb Park, 1351 Country Club Drive
- 4-Ball Challenge Tournament, March 7, Beaver Creek Golf Course, 1100 Plains-Port Hudson Road, Zachary
- Women’s Baton Rouge Championship Golf Tournament, March 21, Webb Park, 1351 Country Club Drive
- City Park Golf Course Championship, March 28-29, City Park, 1515 Dalrymple Drive
- Webb Park Golf Course Championship, April 18-19, Webb Park, 1351 Country Club Drive
- Dumas Golf Course Championship, May 2-3, Dumas Memorial Golf Course, 13350 La. 19, Zachary
- Plainsman 4 Ball Golf Tournament, May 16-17, Santa Maria Golf Course, 18460 Santa Maria Parkway, Baton Rouge.
For more information, tee times or to register for these tournaments visit brecgolf.org, call (225) 387-9523, email program director Jack Terry at jterry@brec.org or ask a pro shop clerk for a sign-up form.