Southern University students and employees participated in a sickle cell disease blood and bone marrow drive on Nov. 7. The drive was organized by the Southern University School of Social Work and the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana.
“Be the Match” representatives were on site providing education and awareness regarding bone marrow donations. Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, provided blood collection.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, sickle cell disease affects approximately 100,000 Americans and occurs among about one out of every 365 African-American births. Because there is not a universal cure, sickle cell disease patients depend on blood transfusions to aid in preventing critical complications.