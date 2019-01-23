The students of the year at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge are eighth-grader Emma Graves and fifth-grader Alex Green. Graves is the daughter of Jerry Graves and Amanda Graves. Green is the son of Karleen and Reggie Green.
The students will represent Sacred Heart of Jesus School when the Diocese of Baton Rouge selects students of the year for the diocese. Students prepare a portfolio, including a biographical sketch, academic achievements, leadership activities, recognitions and evidence of service and citizenship efforts.