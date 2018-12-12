Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge was awarded an A from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes Ochsner Baton Rouge’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States, according to a news release.
The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.
The award is Ochsner Baton Rouge's seventh consecutive Leapfrog A grade.
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year.