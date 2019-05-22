The LSU spring ROTC commissioning ceremony recognized 22 graduates May 9 in the LSU Student Union Theater.
Brigadier General Vincent B. Barker, the 377th Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general, was the guest speaker for the ceremony and gave the commissioning oath. Eight LSU graduates from the Army ROTC program; five graduates from the Navy ROTC program, including three Southern University graduates; and nine graduates from the Air Force ROTC program were commissioned.
Local graduates commissioned from the LSU Army ROTC program are:
- 2nd Lt. Victoria Dianne Buquet, of Prairieville, who received a bachelor of arts degree in sociology with a concentration in criminology and a minor in professional leadership development from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. Buquet’s bars were pinned on by her parents, Cullen and Melissa Buquet.
- 2nd Lt. Elijah Tyré Jones, of Franklinton, who received a bachelor of science degree in construction management from the College of Engineering, minors in business administration and technical sales from the E. J. Ourso College of Business and a minor in professional leadership development from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. His first duty station is with the 75th Fires at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Jones’ bars were pinned on by his mother, Sheila Jones, and siblings, Alexis and Daniel Jones. After graduation, Jones reports to Basic Officer Leaders Course at U.S. Army Post Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. Jones received his first soldier salute from his father, Command Sgt. Maj. Walton Jones.
- 2nd Lt. David Joseph Kelley, of Geismar, who received a bachelor of arts degree in political science with a concentration in religion as well as minors in professional leadership development, history and library science from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. Kelley’s first duty station is with the 415th Military Battalion in Carville. His bars were pinned by his parents, Bill and Pamela Kelley, and fianceé, Megan Gates. After graduation, Kelley reports to Basic Officer Leaders Course at U.S. Army Post Fort Huachua in Arizona. Kelley received his first soldier salute from Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Bottom.
- 2nd Lt. Donald Ray Loving III, of Baton Rouge, who received a bachelor of arts degree in history and a minor in professional leadership development from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. His bars were pinned on by his parents, Don and Gwen Loving. After graduation, Loving reports to Basic Officer Leaders Course at U.S. Army Fort Benning in Georgia. Loving received his first soldier salute from Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Bottom.
- 2nd Lt. Joshua David Tharp, of Baton Rouge, who received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering with a minor in business from the E. J. Ourso College of Business and a minor in professional leadership development from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.
- 2nd Lt. Richard Parks Weaver IV, who received a bachelor of arts degree in sociology with a minor in professional leadership development from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. His bars were pinned on by his parents, Richie and Annette Weaver, and his fiancée, Maria Torregrossa. After graduation, Weaver reports to Basic Officer Leaders Course at U.S. Army Post Fort Benning in Georgia. Weaver received his first soldier salute from Spc. Luke Hoover.
Commissioned from the Southern University Navy ROTC program was Ensign Tyler R. Hernandez, of Arabi, who received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge. After graduation, his first duty assignment is aboard USS McFaul, which is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. Hernandez received his first salute from his father, Chief Petty Officer Andrew Hernandez.
Local graduates commissioned from the LSU Air Force ROTC program are:
- 2nd Lt. Austin Clark Beckermeyer, of Baton Rouge, who received a bachelor of arts degree in international studies with a concentration in global diplomacy and a minor in aerospace studies from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. Beckermeyer’s bars were pinned on by his mother, Dandy Beckermeyer, and fianceé, Meg Anderson. After graduation, his first duty station is with the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. Beckermeyer received his first military salute from Louisiana National Guardsman Spc. Anthony Beckermeyer.
- 2nd Lt. Joel Raymond DeRobertis, of Baton Rouge, who received a bachelor of science degree in economics from the E.J. Ourso College of Business. His bars were pinned on by his parents, Jerry and Cathy DeRobertis. After graduation, his first duty station is with the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.
- 2nd Lt. Collean Morgan Hebert, of Baldwin, who received a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a minor in aerospace studies from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. Hebert’s bars were pinned on by her parents, Gerard and Audra Hebert, and fiancé, Graham Bonnot. After graduation, Hebert’s first duty station is with the 4th Support Squadron at Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Hebert received her first military salute from LSU Air Force ROTC Staff Sgt. Justine Davis.
- 2nd Lt. Jenna Meadors Oliver, of Leesville, who received a bachelor of science degree in computer science with a minor in aerospace studies. Her bars were pinned on by her husband, 1st Lt. Zachary Oliver, and her sister, Alysha Meadors. After graduation, she reports to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. for undergraduate cyber training. Oliver received her first military salute from her sister, Warrant Officer Kayla Meadors.
- 2nd Lt. Jesse Scott St. Clergy, of New Llano, who received bachelor of arts degree in sociology from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. Clergy’s bars were pinned on by his parents, Scott St. Clergy and Janet Serrano. After graduation, his first assignment is with the 47th Flying Training Wing at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas as an undergraduate pilot-in-training.
- 2nd Lt. Jana Rose St. Germain, of Donaldsonville, who received a bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies in sociology, human resource development and aerospace studies from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. Her bars were pinned on by her parents, Barry and Jeanne St. Germain. After graduation, her first assignment is with 354th Logistics Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base in North Borough, Alabama. She received her first military salute from Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Bottom.