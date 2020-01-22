Food, dance and music from around the world will be featured during International Cultural Night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Kenilworth Science and Technology School, 7600 Boone Ave., Baton Rouge.
Artwork from students and faculty will be on display and available through a silent auction.
Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, a decorated Vietnam War Army veteran, will be the guest speaker. He has served as secretary of the Louisiana VA for four years, as chairman of the VA Advisory Committee for Minority Veterans and as president of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs.
Admission is free. To sample the food, tickets will be available for $5 for individuals and $10 for a family of four. For more information and to purchase food tickets in advance, visit http://bit.ly/internationalculturalnight.